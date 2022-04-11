Manchester United have reportedly devised their summer transfer window plans, and it involves a major revamp in midfield.

According to the latest transfer news, Man Utd could be ready to pursue as many as three top signings in the middle of the park, with England trio Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips and Jude Bellingham their main targets.

The Red Devils are about to lose Paul Pogba on a free transfer, while there is also major doubt about the likes of Fred, Scott McTominay, Nemanja Matic and Donny van de Beek.

While it seems unlikely that United will be able to sign all three of Rice, Phillips and Bellingham in the same window, it perhaps can’t be entirely ruled out at this stage.

A report from the Sun suggests that Phillips would be the most realistic target for MUFC, with the England international likely to be available to leave Leeds for between £50-60million.

Rice and Bellingham, meanwhile, would cost over £100m, and Dortmund are likely to be particularly keen not to sell this summer as Erling Haaland is likely to leave.

United need to sort out their new manager first, but it looks like a deal is close for Erik ten Hag, and he could be given some exciting midfield talent to work with.