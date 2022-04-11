Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has reportedly held direct talks with PSG chief Leonardo over a potential free transfer in the summer.

The France international will be out of contract at the end of this season, and it seems he could be on his way back to his home country with move to PSG, according to Foot Mercato.

The report states that Pogba had favoured a return to his former club Juventus, but it seems his meeting with Leonardo has gone well and he’s now tempted to take up the option of the move to the French capital.

Although Pogba has struggled in his time at Old Trafford, he could fare a lot better in Ligue 1, where he’d be playing in a less competitive and physically demanding league, alongside plenty of star names.

Pogba isn’t the first and won’t be the last big name to struggle to fit in at United, in what has been a difficult period for the club since the retirement of the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013.

It would have been interesting to see the 29-year-old back at Juve, but Foot Mercato suggest the Italian giants are not making him a priority, so a move to the Parc des Princes now looks most likely.