Tottenham offered chance to beat Arsenal to £30million attacker transfer

Tottenham have reportedly been offered the transfer of Real Madrid attacking midfielder Marco Asensio ahead of the summer.

The Spain International is no longer a regular at Madrid, and it seems his agent is working on getting his client out of the club at the end of this season.

Arsenal have shown some interest in Asensio in recent times, however, the latest reports suggest it is Tottenham who are in the strongest position to snap him up.

Spurs can supposedly sign Asensio for just £30million, though they may still face some competition from AC Milan as well.

It will be interesting to see if Antonio Conte and co. take up this opportunity, as Asensio could clearly add something to the squad if he stays fit and gets back to his best.

It’s fair to say, however, that the 26-year-old has gone a bit downhill in recent times, failing to live up to the potential he showed as a youngster.

There’s a talented player in there somewhere, though, so perhaps Conte can get that out of him once again.

