Mason Greenwood tells fan to back off during confrontation in restaurant amid Harriet Robson allegations

Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood has been approached by a fan in a restaurant amid the ongoing allegations against him from his ex-girlfriend Harriet Robson.

The England international has been suspended by Man Utd and also served a brief period behind bars for questioning by police, though he’s since been released on bail.

Watch the video clip below as Greenwood was taunted by a fan whilst out on a rare public appearance, with the 20-year-old not looking at all happy to be confronted by this person, and seeming to urge them to back off…

@simpshooter Greenwood confronted by traveller first time in public since the allegations #travellers #traveller #foryou #fyp #gypsy #bareknuckle #calthedragon #premierleague #premierleague #chelsea #masongreenwood #manchesterunited #manutd ? original sound – SimpShooter

It remains to be seen what will happen next with Greenwood, but it’s hard to imagine he’ll be playing for United again any time soon.

The accusations against him earlier this season were very serious, and one imagines there’s still a strong chance of him facing further punishment in the near future, depending on what else happens with police investigations.

