Manchester United legend Gary Neville has made a stunning claim about the club’s potential move to higher Erik ten Hag from Ajax.

The Red Devils currently have Ralf Rangnick in place as interim manager until the end of the season, but Neville admits he’s concerned about murmurings that Ten Hag might be unsure about accepting the job at Old Trafford.

Watch the video below as Sky Sports pundit Neville discusses the situation, and admits that he could imagine Ten Hag would be warned by several influential figures, including Rangnick, about moving to the “graveyard” that is Man Utd at the moment…

?? "What a position for Manchester United to be in, if they can't get a manager to come in." Gary Neville is concerned that Erik Ten Hag might not want the Manchester United job due to the difficulties inside the club as well as their current run of poor form. pic.twitter.com/9ugcxlONfA — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 11, 2022

Ten Hag is a top manager who could be a fine option for United, but the club may well be at the point where they’re no longer an attractive prospect for the best players or coaches.

This comes amid a report from ESPN which also stated that Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland is not keen on joining MUFC as he doesn’t think he could fulfil his ambitions there.

Neville’s ‘graveyard’ comment refers to the other big names who’ve ruined their reputations with spells at United in recent times.