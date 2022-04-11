Newcastle United have added Brighton’s Leandro Trossard to their list of potential targets for this coming summer, as the Magpies look to sell crowd favourite Allan Saint-Maximin with any fee likely to be reinvested into their rebuild.

Saint-Maximin is adored by the Newcastle faithful due to his unorthodox style of play, trickery, social media banter and his Gucci headband but is now set to be sold according to the Daily Mail.

The Frenchman has played 79 games for the Tyneside club since joining in 2019 and has scored a total of 11 goals, five of which have come this season.

Leandro Trossard is one of the players on the list of potential replacements, alongside Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson and Bayer Leverkusen’s Moussa Diaby, two wingers the club have already compiled reports on but Newcastle face fierce competition for both.

The signing of Trossard doesn’t make a lot of sense when compared to the Frenchman, as Saint-Maximin is two years younger and has the same amount of goals as the Belgian this season. Although the Brighton winger is more naturally talented, the signing does not seem like one that will push the club forward too much.

The other two, Johnson and Diaby, are young stars and one of those would make more sense due to their youth and potential to grow.

According to the Daily Mail, The Belgian forward joined from Genk for around £15million in 2019 and has only 16 months left on his contract. How Newcastle can make this make sense, is if they sell Saint-Maximin for more than they buy Trossard for and then reinvest the remainder in other positions. With only a year left on his contract, the Magpies could get the Belgian for a good price.

Even in saying that, Newcastle fans will still be expected to be sad over this move. Saint-Maximin has been a source of entertainment for them when things were bad at the start of the season and is still one of Eddie Howe’s best players.