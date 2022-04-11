Talks held: Tottenham rival Arsenal for €70m transfer that could be good news for Man United

Tottenham are reportedly interested in a potential transfer deal for Benfica striker and rumoured Arsenal target Darwin Nunez.

According to a report from Todo Fichajes, Spurs have already held talks with Benfica about a potential swoop for the Uruguay international, who will likely cost around €70million.

Nunez has shone for Benfica this season, and it makes sense that Tottenham are looking at him amid doubts over Harry Kane’s future.

Todo Fichajes note that Kane is still a target for Manchester United, and if he does end up moving to Old Trafford, Nunez could be the ideal long-term replacement for him.

Like Kane, Nunez is a lethal goal-scorer, but also a fine all-rounder up front, with the ability to create goals as well as score them.

Darwin Nunez to Tottenham or Arsenal?
Harry Kane could leave Spurs for Man Utd and be replaced by Darwin Nunez
Man Utd will surely hope this is a good sign for them in their bid to land Kane, who would be the perfect long-term successor to Cristiano Ronaldo.

Nunez is also mentioned as a target for Arsenal by Todo Fichajes, and the Gunners would do well to bring in the 22-year-old as a much-needed replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Still, if Spurs also need a new striker that could be bad news for Arsenal, and one imagines the sale of a big name like Kane would give their rivals the edge in terms of being able to afford the Benfica front-man.

