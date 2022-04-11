Tottenham are reportedly interested in a potential transfer deal for Benfica striker and rumoured Arsenal target Darwin Nunez.

According to a report from Todo Fichajes, Spurs have already held talks with Benfica about a potential swoop for the Uruguay international, who will likely cost around €70million.

Nunez has shone for Benfica this season, and it makes sense that Tottenham are looking at him amid doubts over Harry Kane’s future.

Todo Fichajes note that Kane is still a target for Manchester United, and if he does end up moving to Old Trafford, Nunez could be the ideal long-term replacement for him.

Like Kane, Nunez is a lethal goal-scorer, but also a fine all-rounder up front, with the ability to create goals as well as score them.

Man Utd will surely hope this is a good sign for them in their bid to land Kane, who would be the perfect long-term successor to Cristiano Ronaldo.

Nunez is also mentioned as a target for Arsenal by Todo Fichajes, and the Gunners would do well to bring in the 22-year-old as a much-needed replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Still, if Spurs also need a new striker that could be bad news for Arsenal, and one imagines the sale of a big name like Kane would give their rivals the edge in terms of being able to afford the Benfica front-man.