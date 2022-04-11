Premier League star shortlisted by Real Madrid as an alternative for Mbappe and Haaland

This summer is set to be a major one for Real Madrid with Los Blancos lining up superstars such as Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to reinforce their attack ahead of next season.

This, however, has become trickier in recent weeks, with Mbappe still undecided on his future according to multiple reports and the signing of Haaland proving difficult because of the player’s agent, Mino Raiola, who has set huge demands for the Norwegian.

This has led to Real exploring other options according to Todofichajes and the La Liga giants have shortlisted Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne as a possible signing for their midfield.

The Belgian is one of the best midfielders in the world and the 30-year-old would take the place of either Luka Modric or Toni Kroos, as Real try to replace the fearsome trio with both quality and youth.

De Bruyne has long dreamed of wearing the white jersey of the La Liga giants according to Todofichajes and the 30-year-old has friends at the club already, such as Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois, who could help convince the City star to join.

Real Madrid’s CEO José Ángel Sánchez met with the City player’s agent weeks ago but not much progress was made. Man City would demand at least €100million for the Belgian, a figure that Real Madrid could match without any problems.

De Bruyne is having a brilliant season for City, with the midfielder bagging a total of 14 goals and eight assists in all competion’s so far. The Belgian has scored six goals and an assist in his last six games for the Manchester club and has showed no signs of slowing down – evident more than ever in yesterday’s match with Liverpool.

This would be a huge signing for Real Madrid but it only relies on missing out on Mbappe and Haaland, which certainly won’t happen when Florentino Perez is involved.