It was a thrilling weekend of Premier League action, and the results are now in as Garth Crooks has put together his latest team of the week.

Unsurprisingly we have two Liverpool players in, with Sadio Mane and Virgil van Dijk both key to helping the Reds get a point in the thrilling clash at the Etihad Stadium, but it’s a bit odd that no Manchester City players have got in.

See below for Crooks’ line up on BBC Sport, with the pundit strangely not finding room for the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus and Joao Cancelo from Pep Guardiola’s side…

Admittedly, there were plenty of other deserving players, with Chelsea’s Mason Mount and Timo Werner perhaps edging De Bruyne and Jesus for their respective roles after playing such superb football in the Blues’ 6-0 thrashing of Southampton.

There’s also room for Tottenham pair Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski, who were in superb form to thrash Aston Villa and take the lead in the race for fourth place while Arsenal and Manchester United both lost.