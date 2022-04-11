Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has reportedly agreed a three-year contract to join Barcelona.

The Poland international is said to have turned down offers from the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City in order to leave the Allianz Arena for the Nou Camp.

Lewandowski has been one of the finest players in world football in recent years, and has been hugely unfortunate to pick up a Ballon d’Or for his troubles, though perhaps he still has a chance of one in the future.

It will certainly be exciting to see Lewandowski in this new-look Barca side, who look to be on the way back to the top under new manager Xavi.

See below as it’s claimed the 33-year-old has finally made a decision on his future, opting for Barcelona over the likes of Liverpool and Man City in the Premier League…

Huge exclusive from Sebastian Staszewski: Robert Lewandowski has agreed a three-year deal with Barcelona. Now to see if Bayern Munich will let him leave this summer. https://t.co/vDIYIOR3Vz — Stefan Bienkowski (@SBienkowski) April 11, 2022

Lewandowski would have been a huge signing to give LFC more goals up front amid doubts over Mohamed Salah’s future, and one imagines he’d have fared well under his old manager Jurgen Klopp.

It would also have been a great signing for City, who never really replaced legendary goal-scorer Sergio Aguero when he left the Etihad Stadium last summer.

It’s a shame we’ll probably never get to see Lewandowski in the Premier League, but he should continue to be a joy to watch in a Barcelona side that look well-tailored to his strengths.