Ryan Reynolds responds to Manchester United fan’s plea to buy the Red Devils

Hollywood superstar Ryan Reynolds has responded to a fan asking him to buy Manchester United off the hugely unpopular Glazers.

The actor recently became a surprise co-owner of Wrexham FC, and it seems he’s proving popular with the Welsh club.

One Man Utd fan was even keen to see Reynolds purchase the Red Devils, though it seems that’s unlikely for the moment.

Reynolds broke the fan’s heart by simply responding: “I’m already seeing someone.”

United supporters will be eager for almost anyone to replace the Glazers, who have been a bit of a disaster since taking over the club in 2005.

It will be interesting to see how Reynolds continues to fare with Wrexham, who he owns alongside fellow Hollywood actor Rob McElhenney.

