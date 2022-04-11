According to Fichajes, Tottenham Hotspur are ready to cash in on Emerson Royal this summer, just 12 months on from his arrival at the club.

The Brazilian arrived from Barcelona for €30million on transfer deadline day according to Sky Sports and the 23-year-old has failed to light it up in North London so far this season.

Since the arrival of Antonio Conte, Emerson has not quite been able to adapt to the right wing-back position and has fallen behind Matt Doherty in the pecking order in recent weeks and it is believed that Conte does not consider the full-back a good option for his system.

The Brazilian international was rumoured to be on the radar of Atletico Madrid according to Marca and it seems that this information has now been backed up by Fichajes, who state that Atletico could look to bring Emerson back to La Liga.

The report claims that Spurs are ready to sell the 23-year-old and that the player would welcome a return to Spain. The North London club will demand €25million (£20.9) for the defender and it is said that Los Colchoneros will work to try and reduce that figure.

Should Emerson want to stay under Conte, he has now been given a lifeline; as Matt Doherty was injured on Saturday against Aston Villa after a tackle with Matty Cash and has now been ruled out for the rest of the season according to The Athletic.

This gives the Brazilian the rest of the season to impress Conte and to try and make the right wing-back position his own. The 23-year-old has proven before in Spain that he has talent but has often failed to show it at Spurs.

These are big weeks ahead for Emerson or else he will find himself on a plane to Spain in the upcoming window.