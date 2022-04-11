Arsenal FC are reportedly the most likely club to win the race for the transfer of Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans this summer.

The Belgium international is widely expected to leave Leicester this summer, with reports in Italy talking of a “likely” divorce at the end of this season.

Tielemans could be a great fit for Arsenal, though Tuttosport also note that Juventus have joined the running for the 24-year-old’s signature.

Leicester would surely rather sell Tielemans abroad, but it seems it’s most likely he’ll swap the King Power Stadium for the Emirates Stadium in the months ahead.

Tielemans has just one year left on his Leicester contract, which also means he’s available on the cheap this summer, for a fee as low as around £25million.

This is a huge blow for the Foxes, who often lose their star names to bigger clubs when they come calling.

It’s been profitable for them, however, with the likes of N’Golo Kante, Riyad Mahrez and Harry Maguire leaving the club for a great deal more than they spent signing them.