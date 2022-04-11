Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has been praised for the signing of Dejan Kulusevski from Juventus in January.

The talented young Sweden international has made a great start to life at Spurs, and it’s clear that Garth Crooks is a huge fan of his after naming him in his latest Premier League team of the week.

Kulusevski had another performance to remember as he starred for Conte’s side as they thrashed Aston Villa 4-0 at the weekend to move into the top four.

Crooks singled out the youngster in his BBC column, praising him for his mentality as well as his quality.

He said: “What Antonio Conte is doing at Spurs is nothing short of remarkable. He is bringing players to the club who have a different mentality to those who have been there previously.

“One such player is Dejan Kulusevski. He is currently on loan from Juventus but the quicker they make his position at Tottenham permanent the better.

“Kulusevski has been a revelation since his arrival from Italy and brings a certain quality to the side and a healthy competition for places. Suddenly there is an air of ruthlessness about Tottenham’s performances – and not before time.”