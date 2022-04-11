Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has told his players that they should “dream” of a difficult comeback against Real Madrid when they meet in their Champions League quarter-final second leg tomorrow night.

The German tactician guided the Blues to the trophy last season, so will surely be aware that his team could defy the odds once again, despite losing 3-1 at home to Los Blancos in their first encounter last week.

See below for Tuchel’s comments ahead of the return game…

Chelsea fans will certainly hope this can inspire their players, especially as we’ve seen some surprise comebacks in this competition a few times in recent history, with Barcelona coming from a 4-0 first leg defeat to beat Paris Saint-Germain 6-1 in the second leg a few years ago, while Liverpool had that memorable 4-0 win over Barca after losing the first leg 3-0 in 2019.

Why shouldn’t Chelsea dream of something similar?