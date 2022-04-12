Arsenal set sights on three Barcelona players in potential swap transfer

Arsenal have reportedly set their sights on three Barcelona players this summer, with the Catalan giants possibly open to a swap deal with the Gunners.

The north London side need to make changes to their squad after another frustrating season under Mikel Arteta, and it seems there could be some potential to get good business done on the cheap.

According to Sport, Arsenal might struggle to finance the amount of new signings they need, but could take advantage of Barcelona’s interest in Gabriel Magalhaes.

Many Arsenal fans won’t be keen to lose the Brazilian defender, but it might be worth considering if it helps the club land one of Memphis Depay, Riqui Puig or Neto from Barca.

Arsenal would certainly benefit from a talent like Depay up front after the blow of losing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January, while further departures are likely in that position as Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are both out of contract this summer.

Gabriel could be tricky to replace in defence, but AFC fortunately have exciting youngster William Saliba returning from a loan spell at Marseille next season, so that could be a ready-made solution.