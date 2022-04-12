Arsenal transfer target “will leave” for €80million this summer, Gunners wanted him in January

Arsenal have been handed a transfer boost as it looks like Benfica will allow Darwin Nunez to leave the club this summer.

The Uruguay international has enjoyed a superb breakthrough season, scoring 31 goals in 36 games in all competitions so far, with a number of top clubs likely to be in for him ahead of next season.

The Gunners could do with Nunez after the loss of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January, and Fabrizio Romano claimed they first showed an interest in him during the winter window.

See below for details from Romano, who now says Nunez will leave Benfica at the end of this season for a fee of around €80million…

Darwin Núñez will leave Benfica in the summer, fee around €80m. His new agent will now meet with many top clubs to explore opportunities. ?? #transfers Man United already discussed his name internally – Arsenal wanted him last January as West Ham but Darwin was not for sale. pic.twitter.com/Eo5op4DERa — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 11, 2022

Arsenal would do well to spend big money on this quality player who looks to have the potential to be a generational talent alongside other top young forwards like Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and Dusan Vlahovic.

The 22-year-old could ensure Aubameyang is not too badly missed at Arsenal, though one wonders if they missed their best chance to sign him in January.

Nunez’s immense form since then will surely only ramp his value up even further and attract other top sides to his signature, which could leave AFC in trouble, especially if they fail to finish in the top four come May.