Approach made: Arsenal contact forward’s entourage, he wants to listen to Gunners’ transfer proposal

Arsenal have reportedly made contact with the entourage of Real Madrid attacking midfielder Marco Asensio ahead of a potential summer transfer window deal.

The Spain International is no longer a regular starter for Real Madrid, so it would not be too surprising to see him move on in search of first-team football next season.

According to Don Balon, Arsenal and AC Milan are among the clubs to have approached Asensio’s entourage, and the player is said to be keen to listen to what these teams have to say.

Asensio certainly looks like he could have an important role to play in Mikel Arteta’s side, with the Gunners in need of more options in attack after the poor form of Nicolas Pepe.

Even if Asensio has struggled for both fitness and form in recent times, he remains a top talent on his day, and could get his career back on track at the Emirates Stadium, just as former Real Madrid man Martin Odegaard has.

Arsenal seem to have good relations with Los Blancos, having signed Odegaard from them last summer, and having recently had Dani Ceballos on loan in north London.

