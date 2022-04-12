Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid are reportedly the three main suitors for the potential transfer of Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham.

This is according to Don Balon, who add that Bellingham could end up costing close to €200million after his superb form in his time in the Bundesliga.

The England international first rose to prominence in his time with Birmingham City, where he started playing Championship football regularly when he was still only 16 years of age.

Bellingham has continued to impress at Dortmund, and is now also a regular feature in Gareth Southgate’s England squads, so it would be intriguing to see what he could do in the Premier League.

Don Balon claim that Real Madrid want Bellingham as a possible long-term replacement for veteran midfield star Luka Modric, which is some compliment indeed to the teenager.

The report also claims Pep Guardiola is a huge fan, and it’s easy to see why Bellingham could be a perfect fit for this stylish Man City side, who would also probably offer the 18-year-old the most realistic hope of winning major trophies on a regular basis.

Liverpool are also mentioned by Don Balon, and it’s certainly easy to imagine that Bellingham could have a great influence at Anfield, with the potential to become a similar figure to midfield greats like Steven Gerrard and Jordan Henderson.