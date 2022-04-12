Chelsea FC have been warned that they could face “serious takers” for Conor Gallagher in this summer’s transfer window after his sensational form whilst on loan at Crystal Palace this season.

Gallagher is yet to make his mark in the Chelsea first-team, but he looks to be the latest in a long line of top class academy talents to come through at Stamford Bridge, and he’s taken this season’s opportunity at Selhurst Park with both hands.

Former Chelsea player and coach Jody Morris, speaking exclusively to Ladbrokes at the launch of their 5-A-Side bet on Chelsea v Crystal Palace, is certainly a big fan of Gallagher, whose fine form for Palace has seen him become a regular for England this term.

It will be interesting to see if the talented 22-year-old can now return to Chelsea and get into Thomas Tuchel’s side on a regular basis, but Morris has warned that they could lose him to a big club if they don’t give him the opportunity to play.

“Conor Gallagher is certainly up there as far as Young Player of the Season is concerned,” Morris said. “His performances – not only this season at Crystal Palace, but also at Swansea and West Brom in particular – have been unbelievable.

“He’s been a top-drawer performer for nearly three years, and he’s taken to the Premier League like it’s nothing. The energy that he gives, the fact that he’s chipping in with goals, and how at home he looks on an international stage… there’s no reason why Chelsea shouldn’t be looking at bringing him into the starting line-up next season.

“I hope they bring him in with the intention of playing him, though; don’t just bring him back and keep hold of him to play him for 10 or 15 games; you’ve got to look to the future. A lot of Chelsea fans won’t like me saying this, but if you’re Conor Gallagher and you’re looking at your future, you’re thinking ‘no one is guaranteed to play week-in, week-out at Chelsea’.

“Conor would want to know that the manager believes in him and is willing to give him an opportunity to showcase his talent in the first team. And, let me tell you, there would be a lot of takers, and I’m talking about serious takers throughout Europe, who’ll be keeping an eye on his situation. He’s certainly put himself in the shop window.

“He could be like a massive summer signing for Chelsea when he returns to the club at the end of the season; you only have to look at what happened to Mason Mount and his career when he came back from Derby. Tammy Abraham produced as well; there’s really no reason why clubs shouldn’t be giving these players a real opportunity, regardless of whether you’re a top four club or not.”