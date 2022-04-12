Cristiano Ronaldo dropped as ambassador by charity after Goodison incident

The news cycle continues to revolve around Cristiano Ronaldo’s loss of temper on Saturday, as the incident spirals out of control.

Following Manchester United’s 1-0 defeat to Everton at Goodison Park, the Portuguese star was caught slapping a child’s phone out their hand as he exited the field.

Since then, Merseyside Police have opened an investigation into a possible case of assault and the child’s mother rejected the apology made by Ronaldo, after he offered them tickets to a Manchester United game.

Ronaldo’s sister then came out with a public message of support for her brother but the story continues to look more and more grim for Cristiano. Just before her Instagram post, Gazzetta dello Sport reported that children’s charity Save the Children had decided to drop the star from his ambassadorial role. The bad publicity continues to surround Ronaldo as discontent reigns around Old Trafford, with the club sitting seventh in the Premier League and struggling to qualify for Champions League football.