Darwin Nunez has surprise transfer preference amid Man City, Arsenal and Spurs interest

Benfica striker Darwin Nunez has already become one of Europe’s most sought after players.

The talented South American, who, despite still having three years left on his contract, is expected to be one of this summer’s biggest movers.

Understood to be valued at around £60m, Nunez, 22, is attracting interest from some of the Premier League’s richest clubs.

London duo Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal, as well as title-chasing Liverpool and Manchester City are all in the mix to lure the 22-year-old to England’s top-flight – as are Manchester United.

That’s according to a recent report from The Sun, who claims Nunez has his pick of at least five top Premier League sides and that doesn’t even include West Ham, who tried to sign him during the January transfer window, earlier this year.

However, while many fans will be fearing their side could miss out after hearing that Pep Guardiola is a big admirer of the Uruguayan, it appears Nunez’s preference may actually be to join Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur or Arsenal.

It has been noted that the Citizens’ style of play may not be to the striker’s benefit with guaranteed minutes at the other sides proving a more appealing option.

The Red Devils seem to be way down the striker’s list too – largely due to the uncertainty surrounding the club, who are still yet to appoint a permanent manager ahead of next season.

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick’s recently admitted that the 20-time league winners will need to sign a ‘younger’ striker this summer.

“This is obvious,” Rangnick told reporters earlier this year (as quoted by ESPN). “Edison’s contract is running out in the summer, and the club needs the best possible centre forward. This is an obvious one. I think everyone is aware of that.”

However, despite their eagerness to recruit some fresh blood, it looks like the Red Devils will need to take their search elsewhere.

When it comes to Nunez though, it is no wonder that he has already emerged as one of the continent’s hottest products.

Following a series of impressive performances, most notably in the Champions League, this summer looks destined to see the young forward move on in search of a new challenge.