Manchester United have reportedly held internal discussions over potential transfer swoop for Benfica striker Darwin Nunez this summer.

The Red Devils could do with strengthening up front, as well as in a number of other areas after a difficult season, and Nunez looks ideal after a hugely impressive campaign in the Portuguese top flight.

The 22-year-old Uruguay international is one of the most exciting talents in Europe right now, having scored an impressive 31 goals in 36 games in all competitions so far this season, leading to interest from Man Utd and Arsenal.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano in the tweet below, who adds that Nunez is expected to leave Benfica this summer, with a deal likely to cost €80million, or £66m…

Nunez could be perfect to come to Old Trafford as a long-term replacement for ageing duo Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani, whilst also giving the club an upgrade on under-performing attackers like Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

MUFC would do well to beat someone like Arsenal to Nunez’s signature, however, as they’re looking unlikely to be able to offer Champions League football next season, while it’s also been five years since they last won a trophy.

