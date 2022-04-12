Manager worried about losing Chelsea and Arsenal transfer target

Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele’s future reportedly remains uncertain amid transfer rumours linking him with Chelsea and Arsenal.

The France international is out of contract at Barca at the end of this season, and it looks like there isn’t much progress being made on keeping him at the Nou Camp, according to Don Balon.

The report explains that Xavi has made it clear he’s keen to keep Dembele at the club, but there remain doubts about whether or not they can reach an agreement with him over a new deal, especially with clubs like Chelsea lurking.

The Blues would do well to bring in Dembele as an upgrade on inconsistent performers like Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic, and it would give him the chance to be reunited with his old manager Thomas Tuchel.

Still, Arsenal have also recently been linked with Dembele by El Chiringuito, as per the tweet below, and the Gunners could be another good option for him as he looks to revive his career.

??"El AGENTE de DEMBÉLÉ se ha reunido con el ARSENAL" Lo está contando @alfredoduro1 en #ChiringuitoDembélé pic.twitter.com/uIfcbCbn9J — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) March 23, 2022

The 24-year-old could have a key role to play in Mikel Arteta’s side due to the poor form of Nicolas Pepe in his time in north London.

Still, Chelsea are more likely to be able to offer Champions League football, with Arsenal’s inconsistency once again coming back to haunt them as their strong recent run of form has ended, with the team losing their last two Premier League matches to dent their top four hopes.