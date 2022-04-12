Manager worried about losing Chelsea and Arsenal transfer target

Arsenal FC Chelsea FC
Posted by

Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele’s future reportedly remains uncertain amid transfer rumours linking him with Chelsea and Arsenal.

The France international is out of contract at Barca at the end of this season, and it looks like there isn’t much progress being made on keeping him at the Nou Camp, according to Don Balon.

The report explains that Xavi has made it clear he’s keen to keep Dembele at the club, but there remain doubts about whether or not they can reach an agreement with him over a new deal, especially with clubs like Chelsea lurking.

The Blues would do well to bring in Dembele as an upgrade on inconsistent performers like Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic, and it would give him the chance to be reunited with his old manager Thomas Tuchel.

More Stories / Latest News
Approach made: Arsenal contact forward’s entourage, he wants to listen to Gunners’ transfer proposal
Leicester City working to seal bargain €10million transfer as club give player exit the green light
“United have handled it terribly” – Fan’s Mum snubs Cristiano Ronaldo apology after he after bruised her son

Still, Arsenal have also recently been linked with Dembele by El Chiringuito, as per the tweet below, and the Gunners could be another good option for him as he looks to revive his career.

The 24-year-old could have a key role to play in Mikel Arteta’s side due to the poor form of Nicolas Pepe in his time in north London.

Still, Chelsea are more likely to be able to offer Champions League football, with Arsenal’s inconsistency once again coming back to haunt them as their strong recent run of form has ended, with the team losing their last two Premier League matches to dent their top four hopes.

More Stories Ousmane Dembele Xavi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.