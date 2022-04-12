Tottenham chief Fabio Paratici could reportedly be facing a lengthy suspension from football as she’s investigated over fictitious capital gains.

The Italian is one of a number of high-profile figures in Serie A being investigated, alongside Juventus directors Andrea Agnelli and Pavel Nedved.

Trials began in Rome this morning, and it’s been recommended that Paratici be hit with a 16-month ban from football, though it’s unclear how realistic it is that this will ultimately be the verdict.

Paratici did impressive work during his time at Juventus, and made the move to Tottenham last summer, playing a key role in hiring Antonio Conte as the club’s manager and making signings like Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur.

THFC fans will hope this doesn’t end up hurting their club, but it’s certainly difficult to imagine how they could function without such an influential figure for well over a year.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, “The investigation focuses on 62 operations concentrated over the span of sports seasons (2018/19, 2019/20 and 2020/21). The clubs involved in the investigation are Juventus, Naples, Empoli, Genoa, Sampdoria, Parma, Pisa, Pescara, Pro Vercelli, Chievo Verona and Novara.”