Video: Pep Guardiola’s priceless reaction to sudden revelation that Man City star is leaving

Manchester City
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola admitted he didn’t know that Fernandinho would be leaving the club at the end of the season.

The Brazilian veteran sprung this news at today’s press conference, prompting journalists to ask Guardiola about more information on the player’s future.

Watch below as Guardiola himself admitted this was news to him, showing his surprise with an amusing reaction…

Fernandinho has been a tremendous servant to City, but he’s now 36 years of age and no longer playing regularly.

It is therefore not too surprising that he’ll be moving on once his contract expires at the end of this season.

