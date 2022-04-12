John McGinn urges Aston Villa to secure star signing this summer

Aston Villa have been blowing hot and cold since Steven Gerrard arrived at the club and at times, it seems as if it coincides with the form of one player in particular.

Scottish midfielder John McGinn is keen for the club to ensure he is there next summer. Speaking about loan signing Philippe Coutinho, McGinn sang his praises both on a human and a footballing level. In an interview with SkySports, he said Coutinho was fitting in well in quotes carried by Birmingham Live.

“We’ve been star-stuck, he’s brilliant, a breath of fresh air, not only for players like me but for younger players in the dressing room. He’s so humble, he doesn’t treat anyone any differently. He doesn’t think he is above anyone and what a player he is. He’s so talented and I think we can all agree that he is a top, top player and he could play for most teams in this league.”

The Villains have an option to purchase the Brazilian from Barcelona for a reported £33m this summer, although competition for his signature may be tough. After a doomed spell in Spain, Coutinho’s return to the Premier League has enabled him to show his abilities once again. Asked if he would take Barcelona up on that option, McGinn’s response was firm.

“I think you all know what my decision would be. I think you all know what I think of him but this is not as straightforward as people think. There is obviously an option in place, Barcelona still own the player.”

“Phil has got to obviously want to be here in terms of the big picture but he is enjoying his football and looks happy and settled. I know the owners are very ambitious, so we will just analyse it as we go along. But if it was totally on me and it was my cash you know what I would do.”

After 12 matches in the claret and blue, Coutinho has scored four and set up three so far for the midtable Villa.