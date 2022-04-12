Man United & Tottenham both pursuing free transfer, manager has basically confirmed player’s exit

Manchester United and Tottenham are reportedly both set to battle it out for the transfer of West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone this summer.

The England international is set to become a free agent at the end of this season, and Rob Dorsett of Sky Sports has reported that Baggies boss Steve Bruce has more or less confirmed that the player will most likely be leaving.

See below for details as Man Utd and Spurs look set to battle it out to snap up this experienced free agent…

#mufc and #thfc to battle it out for the signature of goalkeeper Sam Johnstone in the summer. Johnstone won’t sign a new #wba contract, when it expires at the end of the season, as he seeks a return to the Premier League. Bruce said on Saturday he expects him to leave. — Rob Dorsett (@RobDorsettSky) April 12, 2022

Both clubs currently have world class shot stoppers in the form of David de Gea and Hugo Lloris, but it might be that they’d like to have more in the way of genuine competition for those ‘keepers.

Johnstone has the quality to play regularly in the Premier League, so may fancy his chances of getting into those starting line ups, even if it’s a bit of a gamble.

In truth, the 29-year-old would probably do well to consider other offers that might come in, as he could probably play a lot more often and be more assured of his place in the team if he joined a mid-table side.