Journalist suggests £60m attacker could play for Leeds United next season

Keeping hold of Raphinha next season will feel like a new signing in itself for Leeds United and according to journalist Dean Jones, the Whites find themselves facing that very possibility.

Raphinha, 25, has been at Elland Road since he made a move from French side Stade Rennes back in 2020.

Since then the talented Brazilian winger has gone on to feature in 61 matches, across all competitions, directly contributing to 28 goals along the way.

With his contract set to expire in two years’ time and Barcelona emerging as strong contenders to sign him, this summer could be the time that fans see their beloved attacker move on.

However, despite Barcelona’s well-documented interest, according to a teasing claim from Jones, the 25-year-old’s future is still hanging in the balance.

“We’re not going to rule out the fact that he might leave Leeds,” Jones told GiveMeSport.

“But at the same time, if they could talk him into staying, then he might stay.”