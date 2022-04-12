Tottenham reportedly look to have been given a major boost in the pursuit of Juventus winger Juan Cuadrado.

The Colombia international is poised to become a free agent in the summer as he nears the end of his contract, with latest reports on his future suggesting he’s not going to renew with Juve.

See below as Pipe Sierra claims Cuadrado has still not agreed to sign a new contract due to recent differences that have emerged between himself and the club…

? EXCL. A pesar de haber llegado a un acuerdo verbal en el pasado octubre, Juan Guillermo Cuadrado (33) aún no renueva con #Juventus por diferencias recientes ? Los ‘Bianconeri’ ofrecen 2 años (opción a 3) y reducción salarial. El colombiano pide el mismo pago y 2 temporadas pic.twitter.com/BT6B9LWy3v — Pipe Sierra (@PSierraR) April 11, 2022

This follows the recent claim that Tottenham had been in touch about signing Cuadrado – a player that Spurs director Fabio Paratici will know well from his time in Turin.

See below for the report on Tottenham’s interest from last month, via Rudy Galetti…

?? #Tottenham got in touch with Juan #Cuadrado's agent (#Lucci) to obtain some information. ?? ? For the ?? player the priority is the renewal with #Juventus. In the absence of agreement with ??, #Paratici would be glad to welcome him. ?? #THFC #Transfers #Calciomercato pic.twitter.com/SynsXpJdTW — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) March 22, 2022

Although Cuadrado is set to turn 34 next month, he looks like a player who could still have plenty to offer.

One potential worry for Spurs, however, is that the South American wide-man majorly flopped in his previous spell in the Premier League with Chelsea.

Cuadrado had a brief stint with the Blues and picked up a Premier League winners’ medal for his troubles, but he didn’t see much playing time before heading to Juventus.

He’s gone on to win five titles with Juve, so brings plenty of experience and winning know-how if he does link up with Antonio Conte, but it’s certainly a bit of a gamble, even if he is a free agent.