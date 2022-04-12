Video: Jurgen Klopp snaps at “cheeky” reporter for question over Liverpool future

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was not at all happy with some of the questions over his future at his latest press conference.

Watch below as the German tactician hits out at reporters for being “cheeky” by trying to link his future at Liverpool to Pep Guardiola’s situation at Manchester City, as he fails to see how they’re connected…

Klopp says he doesn’t think it’s “cool” to try to get a story about of him in this way, and seems clearly annoyed with the way the press conference was being handled.

Liverpool have an intense fixture schedule at the moment and perhaps Klopp is showing some signs of feeling the pressure.