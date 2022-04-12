Manchester United & Chelsea on alert for potential €70m transfer following major development

Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly both keeping a close eye on Leroy Sane’s situation as his Bayern Munich future looks in doubt.

According to Todo Fichajes, the Premier League giants are both keen on the €70million-rated Germany international following a spat with Bayern manager Julian Nagelsmann.

Sane now seems more likely to be leaving the Allianz Arena, according to the report, with the player seeming to be clearly unsettled and perhaps heading back to England.

Sane had a superb spell at Manchester City between 2016 and 2020, and one imagines he’d surely be seen as a superb purchase for clubs like United and Chelsea right now.

Leroy Sane to return to the Premier League?
The 26-year-old remains a world class talent on his day, with 24 goals in 84 games in his time at Bayern, following 39 in 135 games during his time at the Etihad Stadium, where his performances also helped him pick up two Premier League titles, two League Cups and the FA Cup.

Sane could surely give Man Utd a much-needed upgrade on wide-forward players like Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, while even Jadon Sancho has been a bit below-part in his time at Old Trafford so far.

Chelsea, meanwhile, could probably do well to consider Sane amid the inconsistent performances of the likes of Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech.

