Liverpool player missing from open training ahead of Benfica clash

Liverpool have been training today ahead of the Reds Champions League quarter-final second leg clash with Benfica at Anfield tomorrow night and there was a notable absence from their open training session today. 

Midfielder Thiago was nowhere to be seen according to the Liverpool Echo’s Paul Gorst and will have many fans wondering if there is something wrong with the player.

Jurgen Klopp said every player was available in his press conference earlier in the day so it is possible that the 31-year-old was just given an extra day’s rest after a thrilling clash with Man City on Sunday.

The same scenario played out with Roberto Firmino last week, who missed training on Friday but then appeared on the Liverpool bench on Sunday and came on in the 84th minute at the Etihad.

Thiago is one of Liverpool’s most important players and will be required for the week ahead, which is massive for the Red’s quadruple hopes.

Liverpool play Benfica, Man City and Man United in the next seven days across three different competitions.

 

