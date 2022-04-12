Liverpool ready to bid €30million for 25-year-old Serie A defender

Liverpool could swoop for Torino defender Gleison Bremer in the summer, with TuttoMercato claiming that a €30million bid is in the pipeline for the 25-year-old.

The Red’s name has been attached to the Brazilian for a while now and the Merseyside club did express interest in signing the centre-back in January according to many sources and are now ready to return to the negotiation table when another window swings open.

Bremer is a 6ft 2 centre-back who has played for Torino 94 times since joining from Atletico Mineiro back in 2018. The Brazilian is a perfect Jurgen Klopp central defender and his style is one that can be seen in many of Liverpool’s current centre-backs.

Bremer is physically strong with excellent aerial ability and a good sense of positioning, the 25-year-old is also fairly fast, which Klopp likes due to the German’s preference to play with a very high line.

These are qualities that are visibly seen in Virgil Van Dijk and the Red’s latest signing Ibrahima Konate but it will be hard to see where the Brazilian fits in Klopp’s side.

Van Dijk and Joel Matip are the Red’s undisputed starters at present but Konate is set to be the one to replace the latter soon enough. The Frenchman is only 22-years-old and has been excellent when called upon this season.

Bremer is three years older and with Van Dijk set to continue for a few more years, the 25-year-old could be brought in as a replacement for Joe Gomez, should the Englishman leave in the summer to find more game time.