‘Spurs want big money’ – Romano says transfer deal for £32m star could happen

Tottenham could reportedly be ready to allow Giovani Lo Celso to seal a permanent transfer to loan club Villarreal.

However, Fabrizio Romano insists Spurs are not ready to simply accept any offer that comes in, as they’ll want big money for the player they previously signed for £32million.

“Tottenham are still waiting for Villarreal to make an official proposal. From what I’m told, they want to discuss on Villarreal’s side with Tottenham to sign Lo Celso on a permanent deal,” Romano said on his podcast.

He added: “Or to keep the player for one more season. But Tottenham want real money so there will be a discussion this summer.”

Lo Celso never really cut it at Tottenham so it’s unsurprising to see his loan move is likely to become permanent.

It remains to be seen, however, if the Argentine has really done enough to impress in his time in La Liga.