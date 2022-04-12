Ex-Inter chief comments on potential Chelsea transfer raid and says Arsenal target can still improve

Former Inter Milan president Massimo Moratti has discussed his old club’s possible bid to seal the transfer return of Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku this summer, whilst also aiming a slight criticism at Lautaro Martinez amid reported interest from Arsenal.

Lukaku only left Inter for Chelsea last summer and has struggled in his time back at Stamford Bridge, leading to some speculation that he could already be set to move back to the San Siro.

Football Insider have linked the Belgium international with a possible loan to Inter this summer, and Moratti has now offered his take on a possible deal whilst speaking to Radio Uno.

When asked about possible signings up front for the Nerazzuri this summer, Moratti named Lukaku as a possibility, alongside Paulo Dybala, though he also had an interesting comment to make about the form of Martinez, who has recently been linked with Arsenal by Planet Sport.

“I’d always sign Dybala, he is really strong. However, I believe Inter need a centre forward. If it’s not Lukaku, Inter will need a new one anyway,” Moratti said.

“Lautaro is a promising striker who hasn’t yet made that extra step. He has all the means to do well. I hope he can do better in the next games. Edin Dzeko has done well also without him. Joaquin Correa is a smart striker.”

Arsenal urgently need a top signing up front after the blow of losing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January, but this might be a useful word of caution about betting on Martinez to solve all their problems.

The Argentina international is clearly talented, but he might not yet be performing at the very highest level consistently enough to give the Gunners what they really need in attack.

Chelsea, meanwhile, will surely hope to resolve the strange situation with Lukaku, who is surely good enough to still have an impact in Thomas Tuchel’s side, even if he has looked short of confidence for much of this season.