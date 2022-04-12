Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku could reportedly end up at Tottenham this summer, instead of sealing a return to Inter Milan due to his agent’s preferences.

The Belgium international has struggled at Stamford Bridge this season, despite looking a hugely exciting purchase for the Blues last summer after impressing at Inter.

It remains to be seen what will happen next with Lukaku, but it seems Italian journalist Fabio Bergomi does not expect the player’s agent to be keen to bring his client back to the San Siro.

Bergomi told Calciomercato TV, as translated by Sport Witness, that Lukaku’s agent would likely prefer Tottenham or Paris Saint-Germain in order to get better money.

On Lukaku’s future, he said: “They tell me it’s on the home stretch. The salary is reduced, the payment is not complicated due to the problems of Chelsea.

“The only one who doesn’t want to bring him [to Inter] is agent [Federico] Pastorello, because if he takes it to other places like Tottenham or PSG maybe he earns more.

“But this time in my opinion he is silent because he has already earned from the transfer to Chelsea, and he listens to the player.”

Chelsea will surely look to avoid losing Lukaku to a rival like Spurs, but the player himself could certainly do well to link up with his old manager Antonio Conte again.

The pair worked well together at Inter, and Lukaku could be a great fit for his Tottenham side too, particularly as there could be another summer of speculation over Harry Kane’s future in north London, with Lukaku an ideal replacement if the England international does end up leaving.