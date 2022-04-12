“United have handled it terribly” – Fan’s Mum snubs Cristiano Ronaldo apology after he after bruised her son

The mother of the young fan who was assaulted by Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has hit out at the player and the club for their response to the incident.

Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, Sarah made it clear that her son was rejecting Ronaldo’s offer to come and see a Man Utd game at Old Trafford after he left the young supporter with a bruised hand after an incident following the Red Devils’ 1-0 defeat against Everton at the weekend.

The report goes on to explain that Ronaldo left the teenager with a bruised hand, and it’s clear that the family have been left thoroughly unimpressed with United’s response to the incident.

Discussing the latest on this bizarre saga, Sarah told the Echo: “United have handled it terribly and it’s just made things even worse to be honest.

“The way I see it is, if someone assaulted him in the street and then asked us to go around for dinner, we wouldn’t. Just because he’s Cristiano Ronaldo, why would we do it? It’s like we owe him a favour, but I’m sorry, we don’t.

“We’ve kindly declined the offer to go to United because Jake doesn’t want to go there and he doesn’t want to see Ronaldo. He’s made that pretty clear.

“They’re not my words, they’re my son’s words. At the end of the day, this is what it’s about. It’s affected him more than it’s affected me, so I have put everything to him to make his own mind up on – he doesn’t want to go to United, he doesn’t want to go to see Ronaldo. All that I’m saying right now is that it’s in the hands of the police.”

This is hugely embarrassing for United as their season continues to go from bad to worse, both on and off the pitch.

Ronaldo hasn’t had the happiest of returns to Old Trafford in this second spell with MUFC, and petulance like this has often marred what has otherwise been a legendary playing career.

The Portugal international is undoubtedly one of the greatest to ever play the game, but he often lets himself down with what seems like a poor attitude and slightly spoilt behaviour when things aren’t going his way.