Man United cannot get rid of long-term midfield player as club backs out

Manchester United are reportedly set to miss out on £12million in valuable transfer funds this summer after Flamengo changed their minds on signing Andreas Pereira.

The 26-year-old has made 34 appearances across all competitions so far this season for the Brazilian side and the midfielder’s loan deal has the option for his stay to become permanent for a fee that could reach £12million, depending on appearances.

It is now understood that that clause will not be activated according to ESPN and it will result in United missing out on important funds for next season.

Pereira is under contract with United until June 2023 but appears to have no future at the club who are preparing for the arrival of a new manager this summer. The Brazil international has made 75 appearances for the club, contributing four goals and five assists during his time.

Pereira has been a United player since 2011, having joined the club from PSV Eindhoven as a highly-rated 15-year-old. After coming through the youth ranks, his career at Old Trafford has never taken off, with United sending him on loan to Granada, Valencia, Lazio and now Flamengo.

The Brazilian had only a brief period of success under Ole Gunnar Solskjær but never capitalised on it and is now paying the price.

It will be interesting to see where the midfielder goes in the summer, as he is still just 26-years-old and there is still plenty of time for him to turn his career around.