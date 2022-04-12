Man United have held talks over 24-year-old Bundesliga superstar

Manchester United have held talks over the possible signing of Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig in the summer with Ralf Rangnick said to be a big fan of the French superstar.

The club consider him an option for the summer window but already have too many options in the 24-year-old’s position according to Florian Plettenberg of Sky Sports Germany.

News #Nkunku: He's on #MUFC 's list for summer! Rangnick is a big fan of him. Internally there were talks about the player. Club is considering the option of bringing him to Manchester United. But there are still too many other options in the squad. #TransferUpdate @Sky_Marc??? — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) April 11, 2022

This means that United will have to sell some players in order to bring the forward to the club, with Jesse Lingard’s contract expiring in the summer, the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial could now potentially be in the firing line. There is also the possibility that Cristiano Ronaldo leaves in the summer if the Red Devils fail to qualify for the Champions League, which will also make some room.

Nkunku would certainly be an upgrade on the former pair, as this season has seen the 24-year-old go from being a great player to one of the best in the world and there is no doubting that Man United won’t be the only club looking at the Leipzig man.

The Frenchman’s numbers are staggering for the season, with the versatile forward scoring 28 goals and a further 18 assists in 42 games for the German club – that’s a goal contribution every 0.91 games.

Nkunku will certainly be a hit at Old Trafford should he join and whoever does get the Leipzig man should be ecstatic, as the 24-year-old is only getting started.