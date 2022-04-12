Man United preparing to trigger Erik ten Hag’s Ajax clause with announcement expected soon

Manchester United have decided that Ajax manager Erik ten Hag is their preferred choice to lead the club next season and according to recent reports, the Red Devils are preparing to trigger the Dutchman’s release clause.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the 20-time league winners are edging closer to confirming ten Hag as their permanent boss with an announcement expected next week.

Ten Hag, 52, will remain in charge of Ajax, regardless of what happens, however, with the Dutch side set for an important cup clash against rivals PSV this weekend, formalities are not expected to be completed until after Sunday’s game.

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick will of course make way for the next permanent boss and when asked recently for his thoughts on ten Hag kept his cards close to his chest.

“This is the press conference for tomorrow’s game. I don’t intend to speak about any possible new managers,” the German told reporters, as quoted by Sky Sports.

“From what I know, all the managers the club has so far spoken to are top managers, top coaches. If this includes Erik ten Hag, it is also true with him. That is all I can say at this stage.”