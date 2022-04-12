Journalist makes interesting claim about Erik ten Hag’s transfer targets for Manchester United

Erik ten Hag is unlikely to try to bring players from Ajax or other clubs in the Eredivisie to Manchester United if he becomes their next manager, according to Mark Ogden.

Watch below as the ESPN reporter speaks to Stretford Paddock about Man Utd’s transfer plans this summer, and made the intriguing prediction that players based in the Netherlands were unlikely to be seen as good enough for the Premier League…

Ogden highlighted just how badly Donny van de Beek and Memphis Depay had fared at United in recent times, with the step up from Holland to England perhaps a bit too steep.

This seems slightly surprising as there look like being a lot of hugely promising talents in this Ajax side, with someone like Antony standing out as a player with immense potential who could strengthen a problem position at Old Trafford.

Jurrien Timber was also mentioned, but MUFC might do well to look for more experienced and established players who’ve shown what they can do at a higher level.