Marcus Rashford part of fresh initiative helping young people to deal with money

Marcus Rashford MBE continues to show is benevolent side away from the pitch at regular intervals, his latest venture setting out to help young people deal with money better.

The name of the new initiative is Thrive, which Rashford is helping to launch at Norbrook Youth Club this Sunday alongside NatWest and the National Youth Agency, one of multiple projects around England. Manchester Evening News say that 67% of young people worry about money.

The key aims are to give young people more confidence when dealing with money and destigmatising it as a topic of conversation. Despite the high numbers of young people worried about it, only 8% say they have received guidance on the subject at school. For many, money issues can be an awkward topic to speak about with their peers.

“A lot of kids are scared to go to a bank, and that’s not surprising because they don’t teach you about money mindset at school,” stated Rashford.

“For those who grew up in the sort of area that I did, it’s about what you don’t have, rather than what you could achieve. The positive and empowering element doesn’t register in their heads.”

This is just the latest in the Manchester United forward’s impressive record of giving back to both his community and young people across the country.