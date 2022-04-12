Mark Bosnich happy to gut Manchester United squad with three exceptions

The continuing issues at Manchester United remain headline news following their 1-0 defeat to Everton on Saturday.

With Ralf Rangnick’s side failing to look cohesive, the Red Devils were sunk by the relegation-threatened Everton in a performance that caused uproar. Frustration is the prevailing emotion around Old Trafford and that was exemplified by Cristiano Ronaldo’s outburst on the way down the tunnel after the match.

The great and the good of punditry have been breaking down the problems holding back Manchester United and the latest to do so was Mark Bosnich. Speaking to talkSPORT, Bosnich explained that the squad needed reshaping in the summer. If he was in charge, very few would be safe from becoming victims of that rebuild.

“It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to realise there is a lot of dead wood there, a lot of players who have been there for a long time and seen off a lot of managers. As far as I’m concerned, if I come in there and I see that, I’m like, ‘Listen – it’s time to move on’.”

There were some players he was able to pick out from their poor performances that deserved to keep their place however.

“Out of those players you’ve been watching this season, David de Gea has been their best player over the last four or five seasons. Bruno Fernandes, definitely, and I would keep Raphael Varane. Everyone else, you’d have to say, is up for discussion.”

United currently sit seventh in the table behind West Ham and Arsenal, with a six point gap between themselves and Tottenham in the Champions League spots. Their hopes of securing Champions League football next season are looking slimmer by the day with just seven games remaining. It could also weigh into any potential new managers they are able to attract, with Erik ten Hag best placed if reports are to be believed.