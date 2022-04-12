Marsch says he has already fixed one big mistake of Marcelo Bielsa

New Leeds boss believes his players were over-trained and didn’t recover well under training regime of Marcelo Bielsa.

The Yorkshire club experienced a very difficult season with injuries, with key players like Bamford, Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper missing the majority of the season with lingering injuries.

“The injury issues had a lot to do with the training methodologies. These players were over-trained. They were physically, mentally in a difficult place to recover from week to week, game to game,”