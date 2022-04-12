“This is awkward…” – Megan Rapinoe fires warning of legal action to Dwayne Johnson

USA star Megan Rapinoe has fired a warning to ‘The Rock’ Dwayne Johnson about legal action over what looks like the imitation of her logo.

The 36-year-old World Cup winner took to Twitter to declare the “awkward” fact that Johnson would be hearing from her legal team due to the clear similarities between TogetherXR’s branding and the new XFL logo.

See below for Rapinoe’s tweet…

Welp. This is awkward. Only thing @TheRock and @XFL2023 are gonna be cookin up is a response to the Cease and Desist and an ENTIRE new brand ID. @togethxr got this on ? boys. pic.twitter.com/klItJO2fJ5 — Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) April 8, 2022

It will be interesting to see how this develops, but it’s easy to see why this has caused a stir.

Take a look at Johnson’s original tweet and take a look at the similarities…

Pumped to reveal our new @XFL2023 logo as we build our organization and shape our one of a kind, hungry XFL culture.

X represents the INTERSECTION OF DREAMS & OPPORTUNITY.

To all our XFL players, coaches, fans;

You bring the dreams – we’ll bring the opportunity.

Now LFG!#XFL2023 pic.twitter.com/ucbSjiBVwf — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 6, 2022

Togetherxr have also released an official statement, which reads: “Togethxr and its co-founders have worked tremendously hard to build a platform that uplifts women in sports and culture.

“We were disheartened to see the announcement of the XFL’s new branding and logo, which has striking similarities to our own,” they said.