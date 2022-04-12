“This is awkward…” – Megan Rapinoe fires warning of legal action to Dwayne Johnson

USA star Megan Rapinoe has fired a warning to ‘The Rock’ Dwayne Johnson about legal action over what looks like the imitation of her logo.

The 36-year-old World Cup winner took to Twitter to declare the “awkward” fact that Johnson would be hearing from her legal team due to the clear similarities between TogetherXR’s branding and the new XFL logo.

It will be interesting to see how this develops, but it’s easy to see why this has caused a stir.

Togetherxr have also released an official statement, which reads: “Togethxr and its co-founders have worked tremendously hard to build a platform that uplifts women in sports and culture.

“We were disheartened to see the announcement of the XFL’s new branding and logo, which has striking similarities to our own,” they said.

“It’s our mission to weave representation and equality into all that we do, which is why we’ve issued a legal notice to the XFL highlighting our concerns.”

