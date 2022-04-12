Newcastle United add 27-year-old Premier League attacker to summer shortlist

Newcastle United are preparing for another bumper transfer window and according to recent reports, manager Eddie Howe is keen to sign a new striker.

That’s according to a recent report from the Daily Mail, who claims the Magpies are in the process of carrying out attacking scouting operations and one player they like the look of is Brighton’s Leandro Trossard.

Trossard, 27, has just 16 months left on his deal at the Amex Stadium and following what has been an impressive three years on England’s south coast, is now looking to move on in search of a new challenge.

Since joining from Genk in 2019 in a deal worth just £18m, the Belgium international has gone on to feature in 99 matches for manager Graham Potter, directly contributing to 60 goals along the way.

The 27-year-old’s latest contribution came by way of a goal against Mikel Arteta’s top four chasing Arsenal last weekend and it has been that kind of consistent form that now sees him linked with a move to the world’s richest club.

Discussing Trossard’s emergence as one of the league’s best attackers, Potter, who spoke to the club’s website at the end of last year, said: “There’s no magic wand and it doesn’t just happen, it’s down to Leo, it’s down to his work, his experiences, succeeding and failing and taking steps. That’s what we want with all our players.

“His development of course is part of our strategy. With the greatest of respect, if there’s a player coming from Belgium or the Championship, or the under-23s, it’s about seeing how we can get them to be a regular performer and top performer in the Premier League.”

However, with Newcastle United now genuine contenders to offer the 15-time capped international a route out of Brighton, it is going to be hard for the Seagulls to convince him to extend his stay.

The Geordies are expected to recruit with the intention of qualifying for Europe in the coming seasons and regardless of how well run Brighton is as a club, it is clear they’re still a long way short of breaking into the league’s top six or seven teams.