Newcastle United preparing surprise move for £425,000-per week Premier League star

Newcastle United FC
Despite being on Barcelona’s books, attacker Philippe Coutinho looks destined to move on at the end of the season.

Currently, on loan with Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa, Coutinho has done superbly well in recapturing some of his best form.

Having so far featured in 12 games for the Villians, the Brazilian playmaker, who joined in January, has already scored four goals and added a further three assists, across all competitions.

With his Barcelona career all but over, this summer could see Villa look to turn Coutinho’s switch permanent, however, according to a recent report from the Mirror, should Gerrard’s side fail to sign the South American, Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United are primed and ready to take advantage.

The Magpies, who are expected to add to their attacking options this summer, could turn their attention to the Barcelona winger, who has already proven he still has what it takes to play in England’s top flight.

Rumoured to be earning just shy of £500,000-per week, the South American’s sky-high wages won’t be a problem for the Geordies either – especially now they are the world’s richest club.

The Toon’s financial clout could even see them become a more appealing option for the 29-year-old, who is likely to secure just one more bumper contract before his career begins to decline.

