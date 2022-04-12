“One day it clicked and I just loved it” – Liverpool target gives away interesting fact about his career

Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham has revealed he was not interested in football as a child and only played it because of his dad.

The 18-year-old’s dad, Mark, enjoyed a successful career as a non-league striker and can now be thanked for introducing his talented son to the game by football lovers.

Bellingham was participating in an Xbox video interview when he made the reveal and stated via the Daily Mail:

‘I was never really too interested in football,’ Bellingham said.

‘It was something that I got dragged around to because my dad was a non-league player and a big fan of it.

‘One day it clicked and I just loved it – I went from strength to strength as a player.

‘Dad was my hero. At the time there was Rooney and Robin van Persie was also really good, but for me my dad was the number one.’

Bellingham has burst onto the football scene following his move from Birmingham City to Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2020 and is now one of the most sought-after talents in the game, with a price tag of around £100million according to the Daily Mail.

The Englishman has been a long-term target for Liverpool but has also been linked to the likes of Man City according to the Liverpool Echo.

Bellingham is expected to leave Dortmund next summer, as the club won’t want to lose two of their best players in one window, with Erling Haaland expected to leave the German club this summer.

The 18-year-old will have plenty of suitors when that time comes and it is crazy to think that this might not have happened if it wasn’t for the Englishman’s dad.