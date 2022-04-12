Former Real Madrid midfielder Freddy Rincon has had emergency life-saving surgery after being involved in a serious car accident.

The 55-year-old is said to have suffered major head injuries after crashing his car in the early hours of this morning, with four others also injured in the incident.

Rincon spent two years at Real Madrid between 1995 and 1997, and also represented Napoli in Europe, whilst winning over 80 caps for the Colombian national team.

It looks like Rincon is now in a very serious condition, according to reports, so one can only hope his surgery has gone well.

Rincon was rushed for treatment at the Imbanaco Clinic from the scene of the crash at 5am local time.

The hospital said in a statement: “With the authorisation of his family, we confirm that Freddy Eusebio Rincon Valencia was admitted to the clinic today (Monday).

“After an initial valuation, the team of specialists in charge of the patient took the decision to carry out surgery which is ongoing.”